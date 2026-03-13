Natixis Advisors LLC Has $13.03 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,355 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $199.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

