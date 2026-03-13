Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $223.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

