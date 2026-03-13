Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of COPT Defense Properties worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,433 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.7%

CDP stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,799.48. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

