Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 232.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Sanmina worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 27.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SANM opened at $126.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $185.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,988. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

