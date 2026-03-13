Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,372.85 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,234.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $999.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

