Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 61,179 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Resideo Technologies worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10,385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after buying an additional 117,772 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.71.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

