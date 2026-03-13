Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 20,918 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 49,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $98.90 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

