Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 18,818 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 47.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

