National Fuel Gas Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NFG)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. 28,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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Dividend History for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

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