Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Makes New $80.02 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 329,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,016,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Google closed its large acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz, bolstering Google Cloud’s security capabilities and signaling continued investment in cloud/AI — a strategic positive for long‑term cloud revenue growth. Read More.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $303.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

