Mudita Advisors LLP Buys 1,198,700 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,788,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,700 shares during the quarter. Taseko Mines makes up approximately 3.4% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

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Taseko Mines Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 676,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGB

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver‐based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper‐based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets.

Further Reading

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