Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,018 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 12th total of 65,249 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

Shares of MPVDF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

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Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

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Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a Canadian-based diamond producer primarily engaged in the development, operation and marketing of rough diamonds. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, one of the world’s largest new diamond deposits, located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Through its joint venture with De Beers Canada, Mountain Province Diamonds contributes to the extraction and sale of high‐quality gem and near‐gem diamonds suited for global jewelry markets.

The Gahcho Kué mine commenced commercial production in the mid-2010s and draws ore from multiple kimberlite pipes near Kennady Lake.

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