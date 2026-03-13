Morgan Stanley Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $250.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson set a $260.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $252.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

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DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of DKS stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.16. 469,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods

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DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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