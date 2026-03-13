Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $13.50 million and $1.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,221,217,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,459,918 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot. One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API. Telegram, Discord, Github, Reddit, Medium, LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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