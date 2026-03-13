Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Stock Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $134,289,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,364,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after acquiring an additional 815,348 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 704,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -17.70%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

