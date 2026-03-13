Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61,034 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

