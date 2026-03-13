Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61,034 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $255 and analysts broadly remain constructive, supporting sentiment that Amazon’s AI/cloud investments can pay off long-term. Wolfe Research Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon plans to move its Prime Day event to late June from July — an earlier Prime Day can shift meaningful revenues into Q2, affecting seasonality and logistics planning for the quarter. Reuters: Prime Day Move
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon won a federal injunction against an AI shopping agent (Perplexity/Comet), preserving control of its buying flow and protecting its commerce moat for now. PYMNTS: Injunction vs Perplexity
- Positive Sentiment: Zoox (Amazon’s autonomous unit) struck a deal with Uber to deploy robotaxis on Uber’s app — a commercial pathway for Zoox that could accelerate revenue optionality for Amazon’s mobility investments. Reuters: Zoox-Uber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: AWS co-sponsored Physical AI fellowship (with Nvidia and MassRobotics) and Amazon is expanding Health AI on its site—both moves underline AWS and Amazon’s push to monetize AI across cloud, healthcare and robotics. PYMNTS: Physical AI Fellowship
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is targeting large bond sales / euro-bond issuance to fund AI capacity (debt-funded CapEx)—this secures funding but increases leverage and investor focus on returns from the spend. FinancialPost: Euro Bond Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon outlined a big multi-year investment in Poland (23 billion zlotys for 2026–2028), signaling continued geographic expansion but also more near-term capex. Reuters: Poland Investment
- Negative Sentiment: Milan prosecutors sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four executives over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — a significant legal/regulatory overhang that could lead to fines and negative headlines. Reuters: Italian Tax Trial Request
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of retail-site outages and an AI agent giving inaccurate advice prompted Amazon to “put humans back in the loop,” raising operational and reputational risk around fast AI rollouts. Fortune: Site Outages and AI Errors
- Negative Sentiment: FCC chair publicly criticized Amazon over slow satellite launches after Amazon opposed SpaceX’s massive plan — regulatory scrutiny and public spat increase political/regulatory risk on Project Kuiper. CNBC: FCC Criticism
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
