MNEE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147.70 Thousand (MNEE)

MNEE (MNEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One MNEE token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MNEE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. MNEE has a market cap of $100.61 million and approximately $147.70 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MNEE Token Profile

MNEE was first traded on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 100,544,580 tokens. The official website for MNEE is www.mnee.io. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash.

Buying and Selling MNEE

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 99,334,580.2323. The last known price of MNEE is 0.99915045 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,754.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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