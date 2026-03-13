MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Purchased by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the period. MKS comprises about 3.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in MKS during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS by 74.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.03. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $269.91.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,500. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $523,845.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,332.40. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,215,417 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: MKS announced that its near‑term science‑based emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a credibility boost for the company’s ESG profile that can broaden investor interest. MKS Inc. Announces SBTi Approval of Science-Based Emissions Reduction Targets

MKS announced that its near‑term science‑based emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a credibility boost for the company’s ESG profile that can broaden investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Research firm Zacks issued a string of upward revisions and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” stance — raising near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarters, FY2026–FY2028). Those estimate lifts support a continued growth narrative and may underpin longer‑term upside.

Research firm Zacks issued a string of upward revisions and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” stance — raising near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarters, FY2026–FY2028). Those estimate lifts support a continued growth narrative and may underpin longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights accelerating end‑market demand tied to AI and a photonics product launch as drivers for recent share‑price gains; analysts and investors have been re‑rating the stock on that secular exposure. Assessing MKS Instruments (MKSI) Valuation After AI Demand And Photonics Launch Fuel Strong Share Price Gains

Market commentary highlights accelerating end‑market demand tied to AI and a photonics product launch as drivers for recent share‑price gains; analysts and investors have been re‑rating the stock on that secular exposure. Positive Sentiment: Investor letters and market notes point to improving end markets contributing to MKS’s momentum, reinforcing demand recovery themes that support revenue and margin outlooks. MKS (MKSI) Gained from End Markets Picking Up

Investor letters and market notes point to improving end markets contributing to MKS’s momentum, reinforcing demand recovery themes that support revenue and margin outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Amid many upward revisions, Zacks made a small downward tweak to one quarter (Q2 2027) — a minor calibration versus the broader set of raises; overall Zacks remains bullish.

Amid many upward revisions, Zacks made a small downward tweak to one quarter (Q2 2027) — a minor calibration versus the broader set of raises; overall Zacks remains bullish. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive newsflow, the stock is pulling back — most likely due to profit‑taking after a strong run (valuation is rich: trailing P/E ~48.9) and lingering sensitivity to quarterly beats/misses. The company slightly missed the most recent quarterly EPS consensus by $0.04, which can amplify short‑term volatility and sell‑side caution.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MKS from $185.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.46.

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

