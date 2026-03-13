Mizuho Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $110.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Argus began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 11,682,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,677,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,160,000. Paradigm Operations LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $308,979,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,743 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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