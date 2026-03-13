Mizuho Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $110.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Argus began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,160,000. Paradigm Operations LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $308,979,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,743 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Prediction‑market expansion is a clear growth catalyst for Robinhood: MarketBeat notes prediction‑markets revenue is already annualizing near $435M and represents ~10% of FY25 revenue, and analysts still see upside (consensus target ~ $120). This supports a bullish narrative that the SuperApp strategy can monetize sports/political event trading. 3 Stocks Betting Big on Prediction Markets This March Madness
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive despite the pullback: Zacks highlights that Robinhood — while off its highs — still shows positive EPS revisions and continued growth momentum relative to peers, which can underpin multiple expansion if top‑line execution continues. These Beaten Down Finance Stocks Should Stay on Your Radar
- Neutral Sentiment: Monthly operating data for February was released; management is providing cadence on engagement and product usage that investors will parse for forward revenue signals. The data can influence short‑term sentiment but is informational rather than a fresh earnings surprise. Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports February 2026 Operating Data
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term post‑earnings strength is noted in coverage explaining why HOOD has ticked up since the quarterly report—the beat on EPS and record revenue drove momentum, but revenue and macro factors will determine sustainability. Why Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility remains a material risk: Forbes reviews HOOD’s history across systemic shocks and highlights average drawdowns near ~37%, a reminder that the stock can move sharply lower in adverse conditions. That risk profile can cap valuation for risk‑sensitive investors. How Low Can HOOD Stock Go?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal risk around prediction markets is a growing overhang: interviews and coverage of the CEO’s “SuperApp” vision note that prediction markets blur lines with gambling and have drawn warnings about potential state‑by‑state legal challenges—this could force costly compliance changes or slow rollout. Robinhood’s CEO Has A ‘Super App’ Vision For Prediction Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from diversified brokers is noted: comparative coverage (HOOD vs. IBKR) highlights Interactive Brokers’ broader product set and lower valuation, suggesting investors may rotate to more stable, diversified platforms if crypto/crypto‑linked revenue proves volatile. HOOD vs. IBKR: Which is a Better Bet in the Volatile Crypto Market?
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
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