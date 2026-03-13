Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 587,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 754,712 shares.The stock last traded at $12.1110 and had previously closed at $13.23.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mission Produce news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 71,750 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $990,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 9,770,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,834,390.40. This trade represents a 0.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,141,484 shares of company stock worth $25,996,353. Company insiders own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 673.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

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