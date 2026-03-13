Mina One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.20 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $72.48 million and $6.20 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,277,847,211 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,715,726 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,277,837,131.84003925. The last known price of Mina is 0.05718715 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $4,518,967.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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