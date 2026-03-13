Milton Ault III Acquires 15,200 Shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 15,200 shares of Universal Security Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $89,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 611,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,512.48. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 98,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.17. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUU. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

