MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,928 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 12th total of 45,851 shares. Currently, 46.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 99,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 46.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Price Performance
NRGU stock remained flat at $38.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,005. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.
About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs
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