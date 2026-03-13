MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 280,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 861% from the average daily volume of 29,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $801,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of -1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTID was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

