Michelle Hickox Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Hickox acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,899.50. The trade was a 9.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,836. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

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First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.43%.The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,680,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

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First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

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