Metis One Day Volume Tops $200.13 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $200.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

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