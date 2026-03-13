Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Up 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 and last traded at GBX 1.86. Approximately 1,105,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,522,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63.

Metals One Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a market cap of £18.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.84.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers. Metals One’s Black Schist Project in Finland, totalling 706 km2 across three licence areas, has a total Inferred Resource of 57.1 Mt nickel-copper-cobalt-zinc and is located adjacent to one of Europe’s largest strategic minerals producers, Terrafame.

