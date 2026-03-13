Meridiem Capital Partners LP Sells 45,772 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Meridiem Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,772 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of GlobalFoundries worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 85.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1,169.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

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GlobalFoundries Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.79. 447,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.05%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

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GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

See Also

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