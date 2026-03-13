Meridiem Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,735,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 68.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 59,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. 167,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

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