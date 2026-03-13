Meridiem Capital Partners LP Has $64.27 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Meridiem Capital Partners LP increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 327.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 4.1% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 437.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 157.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $276,907,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,932,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,711,156. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

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Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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