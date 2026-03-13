Meridiem Capital Partners LP Has $64.27 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Meridiem Capital Partners LP increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 327.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 4.1% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 437.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 157.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $276,907,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,932,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Netflix Price Performance
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Netflix
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported acquisition of InterPositive (Ben Affleck’s AI moviemaking startup) for as much as $600 million — accelerates Netflix’s in-house AI tools for editing and production, which could lower content costs and improve studio throughput if integration succeeds. Netflix is spending up to $600 million to buy Ben Affleck’s AI startup. What exactly is it buying?
- Positive Sentiment: Sequel to “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix’s most-watched film) confirmed — reinforces Netflix’s ability to generate high-impact franchises and subscriber engagement from global hits. More demons, more K-pop: Netflix announces ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel
- Positive Sentiment: Moves into gaming and live streaming and senior hires signal product diversification beyond SVOD, a potential long-term revenue/engagement lever. Netflix Expands Games And Live Streaming As Valuation Signals Mixed Picture
- Neutral Sentiment: Prominent investor (Stephanie Link) publicly added Netflix, calling the company’s thesis “simpler” after it stepped back from acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery — signals renewed institutional interest but not a fresh fundamental change. Link: Netflix simpler story without Warner Bros. Discovery deal
- Neutral Sentiment: AI leadership at Netflix being recognized externally (Kamelia Aryafar joining Integral Ad Science board) — supports the narrative of growing AI capability, though indirect for near-term earnings. Kamelia Aryafar Joins Integral Ad Science (IAS) Board of Directors
- Negative Sentiment: Internal restructuring: Netflix cut dozens of product-team jobs in a global reorg — could slow product roadmap execution or signal cost pressure, creating near-term operational uncertainty. Netflix Cuts Dozens Of Product Team Jobs Amid Internal Restructuring
- Negative Sentiment: Competitors are striking AI/content partnerships (example: Canal+ with Google), underscoring that rivals are also bolstering AI and product features — increases competitive pressure on recommendation and content-discovery advantages. Netflix Rival Strikes Deal With Google in Battle for AI Content
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term trading headlines noted intraday share weakness in some sessions (mentioned on CNBC’s “Final Trades”), reflecting trader sensitivity to the mixed newsflow. Netflix, Target, Transocean And A Financial Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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