Meridiem Capital Partners LP Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Meridiem Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,717 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises about 1.5% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned about 0.28% of Qorvo worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,994,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,382,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,428,000 after buying an additional 748,589 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,122,000 after buying an additional 472,211 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,975,000 after buying an additional 255,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. 90,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,887. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.