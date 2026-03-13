Meridiem Capital Partners LP Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Meridiem Capital Partners LP cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 153,162 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,337,625. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.