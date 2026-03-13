Meridiem Capital Partners LP Buys 2,982,044 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Meridiem Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982,044 shares during the period. Western Union accounts for about 2.3% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned 1.43% of Western Union worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 27.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 422,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Western Union by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,861,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Western Union by 93.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 766,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

See Also

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