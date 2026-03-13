Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.40. 430,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 820,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Down 23.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £890,782.50, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01.

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About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

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The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

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