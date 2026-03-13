Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Applied Materials worth $347,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,101,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $635,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13,360.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 694,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,129,000 after buying an additional 689,272 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 96,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 26,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total value of $1,806,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied announced partnerships with Micron and SK Hynix to develop next‑generation AI memory chips — a direct demand driver for AMAT’s wafer‑fab equipment and services if customers scale production. Applied Materials and Micron Are Partnering on Memory

Applied announced partnerships with Micron and SK Hynix to develop next‑generation AI memory chips — a direct demand driver for AMAT’s wafer‑fab equipment and services if customers scale production. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage has highlighted AMAT’s AI exposure and momentum; reports note the stock reacted higher to the memory deals and analyst writeups emphasize resilience in the semiconductor rebound — supportive for investor sentiment and valuation. Applied Materials stock gains on AI memory deals

Market coverage has highlighted AMAT’s AI exposure and momentum; reports note the stock reacted higher to the memory deals and analyst writeups emphasize resilience in the semiconductor rebound — supportive for investor sentiment and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces (Zacks, JPMorgan summaries) continue to call out Applied as a beneficiary of a semiconductor equipment rebound, reinforcing longer‑term earnings and margin expectations. Zacks Analyst Blog on Applied Materials

Analyst/commentary pieces (Zacks, JPMorgan summaries) continue to call out Applied as a beneficiary of a semiconductor equipment rebound, reinforcing longer‑term earnings and margin expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Public short‑interest data shown in the feed appears anomalous (0 shares / NaN change) and gives no actionable signal about bearish positioning — treat as unreliable until clarified by official exchange short‑interest releases.

Public short‑interest data shown in the feed appears anomalous (0 shares / NaN change) and gives no actionable signal about bearish positioning — treat as unreliable until clarified by official exchange short‑interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks, including peers, slid amid higher oil prices and Middle East tensions that pushed risk‑off flows; macro/geopolitical volatility is pulling cyclical names like AMAT lower despite company‑level positives. Nvidia, Broadcom, Micron Fall as Oil Risk Sends Shockwaves Through Tech

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $337.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $395.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

