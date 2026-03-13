Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Invests $17.02 Million in Ellomay Capital Ltd. $ELLO

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 945,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 6.86% of Ellomay Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital Stock Down 3.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.45 million, a PE ratio of 864.67 and a beta of 1.02. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $278.16 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.