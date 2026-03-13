Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $86.43 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $86,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $243.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $267.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

