Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 838.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Base Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $56.50.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

