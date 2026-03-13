Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $220.54 Million Holdings in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 4.60% of Camtek worth $220,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Camtek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $151.00 price target on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.92.

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.53. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $174.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

