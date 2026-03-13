Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys Shares of 15,200 Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF $FLSW

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 1.01% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

