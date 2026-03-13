Medina Value Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 688,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,141,000. Energizer makes up 4.0% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Medina Value Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Energizer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 92.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 93.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 27.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Energizer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore set a $28.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Energizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Energizer Trading Down 4.1%

Energizer stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The company had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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