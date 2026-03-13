Medina Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,427,933 Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,427,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000. Vestis comprises about 1.5% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vestis by 57.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vestis by 19.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,049,000 after purchasing an additional 923,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 45.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 851,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vestis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,439,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 665,376 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 209,842 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $1,424,827.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,813,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,536,808.77. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 322,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,869. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,035,064 shares of company stock worth $7,046,839 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,231. Vestis Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $663.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.77 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries.

Further Reading

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