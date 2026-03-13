McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUX. Weiss Ratings upgraded McEwen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of McEwen in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Get McEwen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on McEwen

McEwen Stock Down 1.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $24.49 on Friday. McEwen has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.31 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McEwen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in McEwen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McEwen by 3,328.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in McEwen by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) is a Canada-based precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, silver and copper. Headquartered in Toronto, the company pursues a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, with operations and projects spanning Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States. McEwen Mining employs an integrated approach that combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance its assets from resource definition through to commercial production.

The company’s flagship producing asset is the San José mine in Argentina, a high-grade silver-gold operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.