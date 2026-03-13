Matthew Reade Miller Buys 10,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,328,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,773,723.10. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, December 15th, Matthew Reade Miller bought 648 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $3,324.24.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 74,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,795. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

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Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

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