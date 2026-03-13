Matt Mcgraner Purchases 1,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 315,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,516.19. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matt Mcgraner also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Matt Mcgraner acquired 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 22,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

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NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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