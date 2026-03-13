Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

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Match Group Trading Up 4.0%

MTCH traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 630,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Match Group Increases Dividend

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of Match Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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