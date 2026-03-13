MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Holdings Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 344.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Mizuho increased their price objective on MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.79.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 2.1%

MTZ opened at $297.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.95. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $310.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Articles

