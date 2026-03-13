Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 29,300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $206,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,844,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,766 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,753,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,177,000 after purchasing an additional 149,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 308,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 28.08%.Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 47,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $5,599,109.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 443,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,362,780.08. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 41,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,023,261.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,865.12. This represents a 31.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,176 shares of company stock valued at $38,281,735. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

