Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 14,724 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.48. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.