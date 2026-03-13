Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 12,932 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

